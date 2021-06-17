The Associated Press recently reported that the Girl Scouts had 15 million boxes of unsold cookies nationwide, but the troops in Washington and Waukesha counties overcame this challenge of selling cookies in a pandemic and only had 100 boxes left over this year.
In the Southeast region alone, Girl Scout troops sold almost 1.5 million boxes of cookies which averaged to 196 boxes sold per girl, said Chief Operating Officer of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Ashley Caruso. With 2020 sales only averaging to 155.5 boxes sold per girl, the local troops certainly had a comeback this year.
We attribute our cookie success to the girls’ innovative selling methods since selling inside the grocery stores was not an option this year,” Caruso said.
Many troops set up a virtual cookie booth where they posted a link to take orders, received payment a week before distributing the boxes, and then customers would pick up their orders via drive-thru at their scheduled booth time. Caruso added that most of these drive-thrus took place in school parking lots, which worked out to be more convenient for some troops.
“This worked out fabulously and I’m sure this will grow in the future,” Caruso said. “Additionally, being able to take payment online this year was a game changer, so even girls who wanted to do door-todoor selling could do contactless payments.”
The leftover boxes of cookies have already been donated to food pantries, homeless shelters, and a few fire departments across southeastern Wisconsin.
Caruso said that the support for the cookie program was so overwhelming and outpouring that they launched a donation-only website as another way for the public to support the Girl Scout Movement after the unprecedented year.
If interested in supporting the cookie program and donating cookies to first responders, food banks, and other worthy causes, visit
digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/girlscouts2021.