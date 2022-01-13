Local hospitals seeing COVID inpatient surge

GRAFTON - Skyrocketing COVID-19 hospitalization rates aren’t just happening in big cities or poor rural areas elsewhere. Ozaukee County’s two hospitals - Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Mequon and Aurora Medical Center in Grafton - are both reporting significant spikes in hospitalizations of those with COVID.
At the Aurora Medical Center, the number of patients with COVID-19 has jumped 275% since Christmas, though the actual number of cases is comparatively small to other larger hospitals. According to a statement from Advocate Aurora Health, the hospital is treating 45 COVID-19 inpatients, up from 12 patients about two weeks ago.
Aurora hospitals across Wisconsin currently have 665 COVID inpatients, an 84% increase from Christmas Day.
“Like health systems across the country, our COVID inpatient census is rising quickly with the vast majority of patients being unvaccinated,” the statement said. “We are monitoring the situation closely.”
Ascension Wisconsin hospitals have seen a similar spike in hospitalizations, about double the number of inpatients with COVID since Christmas. Most are unvaccinated, according to a hospital statement.
As of Tuesday, there were 314 people hospitalized with COVID in Ascension hospitals across the state. Of those, 88 are at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospitals, one in Mequon and the other in Milwaukee.
“The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations can directly impact the ability of our local health systems to provide care to other patients who do not have COVID-19, but require hospitalization for another reason,” according to the Ascension statement. “We are confident in our surge planning efforts and want individuals who need emergency care to know they should not delay treatment - a hospital emergency room is still the safest, most appropriate place to receive care.”
Neither hospital would say what percentage of beds are filled.
At Aurora, officials say the situation is growing more challenging by the day.
“Beds are tight, wait times are long and our team members are strained,” according to the statement. “Despite that, our commitment to providing safe, quality care remains absolute.”
Other care may be affected
Officials say that the situation may result in the need to reschedule some noncritical or elective procedures, depending on local COVID case numbers, staffing scenarios and bed availability. However, urgent and emergent services will continue to be available 24 hours a day, and it is critical that patients seek care when needed.
“As the numbers continue to rise in our communities, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted. The vaccine is safe and highly effective at preventing infection and even more so, serious illness and death,” Aurora officials said in the statement.
Ascension officials say that, based on COVID case rates, they are adjusting service areas and policies and procedures as needed. They say the increase in COVID cases “directly impacts the ability of all of our facilities to provide care to patients who do not have COVID-19, but require hospitalization for another reason.”
In order to be ready for those who need care the most, Ascension officials say they may need to postpone some scheduled surgeries, procedures and appointments.
“This is a change that may vary day-to-day to preserve hospital capacity and to protect the health and well-being of our patients and staff,” according to the Ascension statement.