Local hunter, taxidermists share wolf season experience

WAUKESHA — John Miller was one of more than 27,000 people to apply for a tag in last week’s Wisconsin wolf season. When he found out last week he’d gotten one, he headed up north that same day.
By 10 a.m. the next day, he’d bagged his first wolf. Miller, who has travel widely for hunting trips, said his experience with Wisconsin’s wolf season was an exciting and positive one. “There’s a lot of camaraderie between friends and fellow hunters,” he said.
He plans to send his 90-pound male wolf to a taxidermist.
One Waukesha County taxidermy business has seen its share of wolves already, though not for this year’s season in Wisconsin. Northwoods Taxidermy Co-owner Dan Trawicki said he knows a number of customers have bagged wolves this year, but none have yet come through the door — freezer storage preserves what a taxidermist needs, so some hunters don’t bring animals in right away.
Northwoods Co-owner Kyle Schmidt said the business has handled wolves before, mostly from Alaska and Canada. “We’ve one a bunch of them over the years,” he said. “Almost every year we get wolves, obviously Wisconsin wolves are very rare.”
Wolves are trickier than deer for a taxidermist, Schmidt said, adding that in general predators are more difficult due to what it takes to achieve the “predator look” in the face, ears, eyes and nose.
Miller, who lives in Big Bend, said last wolf season took about two weeks to finish, but this one ended in just three days. With good weather and fresh snow, he said it was relatively easy to distinguish between fresh tracks left behind by wolves from old ones.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced last week hunters and trappers killed nearly 70% of the state’s wolf quota in less than 48 hours. A 119-wolf limit was imposed on the estimated population of about 1,000 Wisconsin wolves.
Miller said he feels wolves have a place in Wisconsin’s woods, but like other animals, should have their population monitored. “Wolves need to be controlled just like anything else,” Schmidt said. “The best way to control it (is) with hunters. Hunters are conservationists just as much as they are hunters.”
Looking ahead, both Miller and Schmidt anticipate future wolf hunting seasons. The DNR is planning for another in November.