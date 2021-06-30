■ BROOKFIELD: Parade starts at 10 a.m. July 3 along Gebhardt Road, Calhoun Road, North Avenue and Norhardt Drive. Bike decorating will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the library back parking lot. Family Fest will be held in Mitchell Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 3. Fireworks will be held about 9:17 p.m. July . The rain date is Monday.
■ DELAFIELD: The Nagawicka Lake Independence Day fireworks will be held on July 3 at about 9:30 p.m. Parade is 10 a.m. July 4.
It begins at the municipal parking lot and proceeds east on Main Street to North Lapham Peak Road ending at the American Legion grounds. Following the parade, Post 196 Honor Guard will provide a short ceremony and the Auxiliary will provide complimentary hot dogs, ice cream from Wholly Cow Frozen Custard and root beer from the Delafield Brewhaus.
■ ELM GROVE: Family Fun Fest, starts 8:30 a.m. July 4 with fun run sign-in, bike decorating contest at fire department at 11:30 a.m., noon flag raising ceremony, Junior Guild games from noon to 4 p.m., food trucks, restaurants and beer from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., DJ in the park from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 9:30 national anthem followed by fireworks.
■ MENOMONEE FALLS: Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. July 3 on the practice field between Menomonee Falls High School and Ben Franklin Elementary School. The Optimist Club Independence Day Parade has been canceled for 2021.
■ MUSKEGO: Fireworks start at dusk July 4 over Little Lake Muskego off Idle Isle Park, W182-S6666 Hardtke Drive, Muskego.
■ NEW BERLIN: Fourth of July Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 2, noon to 11 p.m. July 3 and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4. Mini parade at 9:30 a.m. July 4, main parade at 1 p.m. July 4. Fireworks about 10 p.m. July 4. www.newberlin. org/671/4th-of-July-Festival
■ OCONOMOWOC: Parade starts 5 p.m. July 3 along South Main Street and continues through downtown on Wisconsin Avenue, ending in Fowler Park. Join the Rotary Club for music, food and drinks until the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
■ PEWAUKEE: Bicycle decorating contest. Children can decorate their bikes, trikes and wagons at home and bring then to Kiwanis Village Park at 9:45 a.m. Sunday for the 101st annual decorating contest. Parade will start at 3 p.m. and pass through the lakefront area, ending at Kiwanis Village Park. At 6 p.m. there is a Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club Show and from 8 p.m. to dusk there is live music by Rogue at Lakefront Park, followed by fireworks over Pewaukee Lake at dusk.
■ SUSSEX: Kiddie Parade lineup is 9:15 a.m. July 4 in Civic Center parking lot. Participants march west on Main Street to Sussex Village Park. Ice cream treat at 10 a.m. The full fireworks display can be viewed from the hill in front of the Lions Den Building in Village Park at 9:20 p.m.
■ TOWN OF BROOKFIELD: Parade starts at 9 a.m. July 3 followed by ice cream, pie-eating contest, games, and food. Parade lines up in Elmbrook Church north parking lot before 8:45 a.m., winds east on Davidson Road, then south on Linden Lane into Marx Park. Picnic runs until noon.
■ LAC LA BELLE: Lineup for the parade begins at 9:45 a.m. July 3 at Saeger and Lac LaBelle Drive with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Ice cream social to follow. Fireworks the night of July 3.
■WAUKESHA: Parade lineup is from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 4 in area of Cutler Park and parade starts at 11 a.m. Flyover by the Trojan Thunder Formation Demo Team. Gates open for fireworks at 7 p.m. and fireworks start about 9:30 p.m. July 4 at Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha. Fireworks rain date is July 5.