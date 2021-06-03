TOWN OF LISBON — Daniel Krill has been playing music his whole life. And although punk, indie rock and alternative were among his favorite genres growing up, he’s come full circle back to his childhood with his first solo album, focusing on folk music.
“My dad was a huge Bob Dylan fan,” Krill said, adding the songs permeated his early life experience and his album, “Ill Spirits,” is his “attempt to step away from the band format and do something (in) the style of the singer-songwriters of the ‘60s.”
Krill, a Hamilton High School math teacher, has played and does play in other music groups as well — he worked on an album with his brother for 17 years — and he poked fun at the idea of calling his latest work a “solo” project.
“I had a lot of help,” he said. “(It) required more people than I’ve ever needed before.”
Some of those people include Josh Breslow, a Hartland-area teacher and drummer who appears on the cover of the album alongside Krill, pianist and singer Emma Koeppel, saxophonist Jon Waite and more.
In addition to artists, Krill had help from Ten16 Press, which is part of Orange Hat Publishing. “A local indie publisher in Waukesha that does books for authors,” Krill said. “They’re actually hosting my music on their website.”
The name of the album is another inspiration from Bob Dylan, plucked from his book “Chronicles,” a twovolume work. “He uses the phrase and it kind of just jumped out at me,” Krill said. “It’s just this idea I really liked the concept of: when we talk about good and bad in the world, (it) was interesting to me this idea of illness, so they’re not inevitably bad or inevitably good... All of that kind of permeates through the music.”
Initially, “Ill Spirits” will be available only on CD format, which Krill said helps make the experience tangible like holding a book; it will eventually hit streaming services, but that’s “at an undisclosed time in the far future.”
Krill can also be heard live. He will perform June 23, one day after the album’s release, at Riverside Rhythms in downtown Waukesha from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ill Spirits can be preordered at https://rb.gy/xvw2m4.