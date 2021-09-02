CEDARBURG — A local organization has been working to help those who were affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti on Aug. 14.
Friends for Health in Haiti is a registered nonprofit based in Cedarburg. The organization was founded by Dr. Catherine Wolf, who has worked in Haiti for over 20 years and has lived there full-time since 2006. She is the executive director of FHH and is the managing physician of the primary care medical clinic in Haiti called Centre de Santé Gatineau, which is located in the remote mountainous region of Gatineau.
FHH’s mission is to improve the health of the Haitians they serve, using their resources responsibly and efficiently to have the greatest impact on the greatest number of people.
Gatineau was hit hard by the earthquake, said Susan Baumgartner, the U.S. office manager for FHH. The clinic had to take care of some patients who were injured during the earthquake, but they mostly have been seeing a lot of their day-to-day patients. Baumgartner said the clinic usually sees about 50 to 60 patients a day, with a lot of them walking hours to get there.
Fortunately, the clinic escaped the earthquake with only small cracks and some knocked-over items.
“Getting supplies to Haiti is not easy and purchasing supplies in Haiti isn’t easy either, so we’re thankful that the things we are able to get have nothing damaged,” Baumgartner said.
One hurdle for Wolf and staff is that they cannot cross the Grand’Anse River bridge in their vehicles due to damage it endured during the earthquake. In a post on the FHH Facebook page, Wolf explains that they have to keep one vehicle on each side of the bridge at nearby gas stations. A picture shows Wolf riding on the back of someone’s motorcycle to cross the bridge with items they need.
“I ride behind him as we carry the box with charts from the day before, my briefcase and other heavy items across the bridge to the next gas station where our other Jeep is being kept overnight. I then drive the Jeep part of the way back towards the bridge to pick up the rest of the staff who have walked over the bridge towards me,” Wolf stated in the post on Aug. 27. “We load up the car and then head up the mountain to the clinic!”
While health care is a main priority for FHH, the organization does spend a lot of time getting into the community, learning about the people and helping them help themselves through community programs FHH has.
“There’s a lot of education and development of the people that go along with our organization,” Baumgartner said.
FHH has been mostly focused on accessing the community’s needs after the earthquake.
“Our hope is that as soon as we assess this, can get supplies, we will go back as an organization and help repair these latrines and these houses for the people in the community,” Baumgartner said.
Friends for Health in Haiti has set up an earthquake relief fund for the future rebuilding of homes and lives affected by earthquake in Haiti. All of the donations will be going to Haiti for home and latrine repair. To make a donation, visit www.friendsforhealthinhaiti.org. Checks can be mailed to Friends for Health in Haiti at P.O. Box 653 Cedarburg, WI 53012.
For any questions, contact Baumgartner in the Friends for Health in Haiti U.S. Office by emailing admin@friendsforhealthinhaiti.org or calling 262-227-9581.
Follow Friends for Health in Haiti on Facebook for updates.