WAUKESHA — Public officials on Thursday weighed in on former Alderwoman and County Supervisor Kathleen Cummings’ more than 20 years of service.
On Tuesday, seven felony charges were filed against Cummings at the Waukesha County Courthouse related to allegedly lying about her residency and not residing in one of her elected districts. Cummings resigned from her elected positions on Sunday, issuing letters that stated she was resigning immediately that day. Some officials reflected on her time as an elected official, describing her as “passionate” and someone who “dug down, got the details.”
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Cummings is facing five counts of felony false swearing and two counts of election fraud — falsify or destroy nomination papers, recall petitions, etc.
In a response to a request for comment, defense attorney Donna Kuchler said in an email: “We plan to vigorously defend these allegations.”
Character
On Thursday, some public officials responded to a request for comment by The Freeman related to Cummings’ time as alderwoman and county supervisor and the allegations.
County Supervisor Duane Paulson said he could not comment on the criminal allegations, but she’s given 20 years of service and it’s too bad that this is part of her record.
“She’s been very passionate ... I think you agree with her and disagree with her and I’ve certainly done both in the last 20 years,” he said.
County Supervisor Mike Crowley said he’s served alongside Cummings for nearly 10 years on the County Board. Crowley said he’s sad and disappointed that she may have not abided by the residency requirements, as it’s crystal clear what is expected of elected officials. Crowley said the facts of the the allegations are still unclear.
County Chairman Paul Decker said Cummings always had a lot of passion. Decker said that if the allegations are found to be true, he would be very disappointed, considering her responsibilities in her elected role.
Waukesha Alderman Don Browne said Cummings has been a good friend to him and his family, as well as a good leader to the city and county. Browne declined to comment on the allegations.
“I wish her well during this difficult time,” he said.
Waukesha Common Council President Eric Payne declined to comment on the allegations. Payne said Cummings was a good alderwoman.
“She did her homework, she dug down, got the details, made sure everything was right and just looked out for the people she represented and the city as a whole,” he said. “Whatever went on besides that I can’t comment to but I can say she was a good alderperson.”
Waukesha Alderman Dean Lemke said although he only worked alongside Cummings on the council for a few years, she did a marvelous job.
Investigation
According to the complaint, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to assist with an investigation involving Cummings on April 19, 2021.
A detective reviewed documents provided by City Administrator Kevin Lahner that showed Cummings was allegedly residing at a house on Downing Drive, located in District 10 in Waukesha, rather than a house on Roberta Avenue, which is in District 9, the district where she is elected as an alderwoman. The addresses are approximately less than half a mile away from each other.
The two residences are owned by Cummings’ husband, according to the complaint — the Roberta Avenue home purchased in 1978 and the Downing Drive home in 2012. The Downing Drive address is within County Supervisor District 19, where she represented as county supervisor.
A detective obtained copies of Cummings’ Declarations of Candidacy sworn under oath by the defendant for the aldermanic seat in 2015 and 2018. Declarations of Candidacy from 2015, 2017 and 2019 for the county supervisor seat were also obtained by the detective. All of the documents allegedly listed her Roberta Avenue address as her place of residency.
According to the complaint, search warrants were executed on both the Roberta Avenue and the Downing Drive properties, which were found to be littered with garbage. Two neighbors, one on Downing Drive and one on Roberta Avenue, indicated to police that Cummings has been living at the Downing Drive residence, according to the complaint.
Cummings will have an initial appearance at the Waukesha County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
Memo
More information regarding what came to light in Waukesha was provided in an internal memorandum addressed to members of the Common Council by Lahner, notifying them of the charges.
In the memo, he wrote: “After I received detailed and persuasive information, I conferred with Waukesha District Attorney Sue Opper. She told me I should submit the information to the District Attorney’s office in order for a fair and impartial investigation to be completed.”
The memo said as a result of the complaint, the buildings inspections department inspected the homes in April. They were placarded as unfit for human occupation. Since then, “Cummings has completed the necessary work and obtained the necessary permits to rectify the issues at the two houses,” Lahner said in the memo.
During her time as alderwoman, Cummings has publicly brought some recent work by Lahner under public scrutiny. When asked if these actions may have impacted his decision to bring the allegations of Cummings’ residency violation to the district attorney’s attention, Lahner said that was not at all the reason.
“The bottom line with this particular issue is that I was provided information that appears to be very valid and I am the individual that oversees the city (and) the integrity of our elections are extremely important ... So I had a moral and a legal responsibility (to) make sure that the issue was addressed,” he said.
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said it makes him sad to see the charges filed.
“I’m not saying that I don’t think there’s a mistake in the charges, but it is sad that we have someone who’s been in a municipal position for this period of time and this is what is happening,” he said.
Reilly said state statutes outline residency requirements, which should be followed.
“In this case, if Kathleen were found guilty, it would mean people are voting for someone who doesn’t even reside in their district,” he said.