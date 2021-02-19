Local plow driver rescues 5-year-old

WEST BEND — David Gehrke went out to plow snow at about 4 a.m. a week ago, and on his way to his route he found a 5-year-boy walking down the sidewalk in freezing temperatures.
Gehrke is a part-time worker for the West Bend Department of Public Works; he was called out early on Friday, Feb. 12 to clear the roads in near-zero temperatures, and was driving near West Bend High School when he noticed something moving along the sidewalk, near the wing blade of his plow.
“Four o’clock in the morning, it was dark out, and I do see a lot of deer in the city,” Gehrke said this week.
As he drove past, however, he saw it was not a deer, or a dog — it was a little boy in brown onesie pajamas. While the pajamas had feet, he wasn’t wearing any outdoor footwear. Gehrke said he turned his truck around as soon as he could and came back for the boy, who he learned is named Maddox.
“There was no jacket, no shoes, no mittens,” Gehrke said. “He came walking over to me. I guess he was intrigued by the plow truck,” he added.
Gehrke wrapped his own jacket around Maddox and got him into the plow truck, blasted the heat and radioed to the West Bend Police Department. He said Maddox wasn’t hurt and seemed alright, just cold. Gehrke waited in his truck with the boy until police squads arrived, and officers drove Maddox home.
The boy told Gehrke, while they were waiting, that he had woken up and his mom wasn’t home, so he was going to go his grandpa’s house. Police determined later that Maddox was home with an aunt, who was babysitting while Maddox’s mom, Brittany, was at work. His aunt was asleep at 4 a.m., when Maddox woke up and wandered out. Maddox was not far from home when he was found. Gehrke said he was grateful that he found the boy, because being outside for long in those temperatures, without warm-weather gear, Maddox could have been hurt or frozen to death in the severe cold West Bend had recently.
“It was kind of a strange thing, I’ve never had anything like it,” Gehrke said. “I was very shaken up by it.”
The West Bend Police Department presented Gehrke with a certificate of appreciation this week, thanking him for his assistance and efforts in making West Bend a safe place.
“David has been a great asset to our department since 2015,” city of West Bend Public Works Director Doug Neumann said this week. “We’re proud of what he’s done.”
“The award is nice,” Gehrke said, “but the best reward was handing that child over to a police officer, so he was safe.”
Gehrke said he saw Maddox and Brittany this week, and Brittany thanked him for rescuing her son from the cold.
She told him she is installing security measures to prevent the possibility of Maddox wandering off again.
Gehrke is arranging a snow plow ride-along for Maddox.
“Maddox did promise he would never walk out of the house like that again,” Gehrke said.