Local school districts establish COVID-19 mitigation strategies for upcoming school year

The Cedarburg School District welcomed 33 new teachers and two administrators for the start of the 2021-22 school year. They include at Cedarburg High School: Megan Acuna, Casey DePauw, Caitlin Gillespie, Valerie Grimm, Patrick Hamiel, Katie Korbas, Jeff Maves, Kyle McGilligan-Bentin, Tony Mudra, Angela Penaflor, Fiona Rowe-Keefe, Jane Sherfey-Geyer, Rebecca Sorenson and Megan Wielebski. At Webster are Dan Boklewski, Ashley Brugger, Lucas Mader, Megan Manning, Samantha Mewes, Andrew Mindham and Andrew Westgate. Parkview Elementary School: Benjamin Gauger, Leah Knopf, Jessica Mazur, Ashley Miller, Rachel Place, Erin Sellers and Megan Smith. Thorson Elementary School: Stefanie Cox-Yuen, Molly Houben and Jamie Keller; and Westlawn: Natalie Hahn and Brittany Ward. New administrators (not pictured) are Casey Bowe, CHS principal, and Brittany Kleeba, Thorson/Parkview assistant principal.