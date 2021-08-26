Local school districts establish COVID-19 mitigation strategies for upcoming school year

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Local kids will be returning to school next week for another school year with COVID-19 still looming.
Nearby school districts have announced their COVID-19 mitigation measures for the school year.
Mequon-Thiensville School District
The Mequon-Thiensville School Board on Aug. 16 voted 6-1 to approve the district’s COVID-19 mitigation levels for the 2021-22 school year. Like other districts, the Mequon-Thiensville School District’s plan is a layered one based on the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the community and vaccination rates. The plan lays out mitigation strategies at four different levels: Low/moderate-risk (0-49 cases positive cases per 100,000 Ozaukee County residents) Substantial (50-99) High (100-349) Very high (350 cases or more).
Face coverings, contract tracing and quarantining will be based on the burden rate. For example, face coverings will be mandatory for everyone in the school environment when the burden level is very high. When the burden is high, they will be required for those in 4K through sixth grades, as vaccines are not yet available for kids under 12.
The district also implemented a communication plan for when there is a shift in mitigation levels.
As of last Thursday, there were about 160 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department updates the figures every Thursday afternoon.
To learn more about the building safety and other COVID-19 mitigations measures being taken at the Mequon-Thiensville School District, go to https://bit.ly/2W9QCRr.
Cedarburg School District
Superintendent Todd Bugnacki has explained at recent School Board meetings that the Cedarburg School District is planning for a regular school year with regular schedules, routines and activities.
A virtual learning option will only be available for students with the medical exception request form that is provided on the school district website.
Masks will be optional for students and normal physical distancing will also be allowed in the upcoming school year. Quarantining will be done by choice unless a student has tested positive for COVID-19. If a student is in quarantine, he or she will be able to obtain school materials and schoolwork.