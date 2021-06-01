OCONOMOWOC — In a statement, the Southeastern Wisconsin Schools Alliance said it was “extremely disappointed in the Joint Finance Committee for choosing not to invest in K-12 education in its 2021-23 biennium budget.”
The announcement came after the Legislature clashed with the Governor’s Office over school funding Thursday.
Wisconsin public schools would receive an additional $150 million in funding over two years under a Republican budget plan that the Legislature’s budget committee approved Thursday. That is less than 10% of the $1.6 billion Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed be spent on K-12 schools over the next two years. It is also about $200 million short of what would be needed to ensure that Wisconsin can keep $2.2 billion in federal funding under the coronavirus relief bill President Joe Biden signed in March.
Republicans defended their plan by saying they expect changes in the matching requirements to keep the federal money. In total, Wisconsin stands to receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.
“It is hard to talk about how we’re going to fund our schools and ignore the fact that we have so much federal funding coming into the state,” State Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, said. “It is part of the conversation.”
The SWSA warned the legislature’s moves could risk losing federal funding for Wisconsin schools.
The U.S. Department of Education warned Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools Friday that the state could be in jeopardy of losing $1.5 billion in federal funding if a Republican education plan becomes law.
Although he was not part of the SWSA letter, Palmyra-Eagle Superintendent Todd Gray Thursday said potentially losing federal funding was one of the major risks he foresaw. Gray was previously the superintendent at
the School District of Waukesha for 12 years.
“Elmbrook remains disappointed in the lack of commitment to children from the Joint Finance Committee,” said Elmbrook Superintendent Dr. Mark Hansen. “They had an opportunity to change the lives of kids today, and they passed on it. I am tired of partisan politics getting in the way of what is best for our kids. It is time for them to step up and correct this.”
State Rep. Mark Born, cochair of the budget committee, on Friday called the amount of federal money coming into Wisconsin “obscene.” He reiterated his comments from Thursday that lawmakers were aware of the federal requirements to keep the money and dismissed the warning from the education department as a “political letter sent by a Biden bureaucrat.”
Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Paul Mielke said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come. “At a time when more resources than ever are needed to support children, this proposed budget will lead to less programming, less individual or small-group support, larger class sizes and overall fewer opportunities for students,” he said. “This proposed budget ensures that, at a time when they need us the most, our students are being deserted by our state elected officials.”
The federal coronavirus relief bill enacted by Congress in March requires the state to spend $387 million more over two years on education in order for Wisconsin to keep $1.5 billion in aid.
The $350 million can’t be counted as education funding until it is specifically used for that purpose, the Department of Education said in the letter sent to Wisconsin state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Contributing: The Associated Press