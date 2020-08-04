Local seamstress making thousands of masks for the community

WEST BEND — As the world changes with the course of COVID-19, one local woman knows how she can help. Tammy Homuth, a local seamstress, has made and given away more than 3,000 cloth face masks since the pandemic made its way to Wisconsin. “She has made tons and tons and tons of masks,” said Carly Vallone, who knows Homuth and is one of her sewing customers. “A lot of people are selling (masks), for $5 of $10, but she’s doing this completely for free.” Homuth herself said the number of masks she has made for others hit 3,200 on Friday, and that number continues to climb. Her mask making began in March, when it became apparent masks might be needed, but at that time they were often not available. Homuth used Facebook for herself and her sewing already, and belonged to several local swap groups where she saw people looking for masks. She offered what she had to several people she found who needed them. As she kept sewing, there kept being more people asking where they could get masks. Then, as people came to her house to pick up the masks they had requested, Homuth said some of those people also dropped off cloth or elastic cord, so she had supplies to make more. “When people found out I was going to make masks, they started donating fabric. I figured if they could donate the materials, I could donate the time,” Homuth said. One can only imagine the amount of time Homuth must have donated over the past four months to reach 3,200 masks made, but the time commitment does not seem to bother her. “If one mask protects one person, all these masks are worth it,” she said. “It’s not about me,” she added. “It’s about everybody coming together … Everybody is truly coming together for this.” At this point, months later, Homuth has a system. She takes requests for masks, and when the masks are ready she notifies the person they can pick them up. The masks are hung on hooks on her door when they arrive. “They sign their name and grab their masks for a no-contact pickup,” Homuth said. She said that she can make between 75 and 100 masks in a single day, if she spends the full day on masks. Some days, however, she does have other tasks. As a seamstress, she said it is wedding season and she has dress modifications to handle as well. Currently, Homuth said she has a lot of new mask requests leading up to school. She has made many children’s masks, and she said Friday she had already received about 40 requests for teacher masks. She has also begun making modified masks that include a clear panel over the wearer’s mouth – still fully covering, but transparent – for those who need to talk to the hearing impaired. And for all the work Homuth is doing to help shield people from the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the first time she has given back. She said last year, she used proceeds from her seamstress work to gift Thanksgiving dinners to five local families; she also said she’s helped buy groceries for people who needed a bit of help. While she started at craft fairs with her sewing when her children were young, her kids have grown up, and she has more time to give to her craft and others now. “This is about giving back. This is about helping,” Homuth said.