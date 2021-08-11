Local teen band from Waukesha to perform at Summerfest

Their band, Sugar High, is one of twelve statewide finalists in the 2021 Rockonsin competition to perform at Summerfest. Day of show performance times are expected to be posted soon.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Evan Hansen, the guitarist. “Our biggest gig so far was downtown Waukesha on Friday Night Live.”
Judges will select two bands that will move on to the final round and perform again Sept. 18, with the winner netting a free recording session at a Madison studio.
“It was kind of an interesting time because this was right before the pandemic hit,” Dutter, the drummer, said of the band’s early days. “For a while there we had almost no contact.”
Both Dutter and Evan Hansen said Sugar High’s specific genre is hard to pin down. Band members having a variety of personal styles and tastes creates opportunities for producing something original and new, Dutter said.
Lead singer Alex Bonell said she’s dreamed of being a singer since she was a young child. “Singing is a major component of who I am and what I want to become,” she said. After high school, she plans to pursue an audio production degree at MATC so she can write and produce her own music.
Hansen said he first began with music on piano, but has come to love guitar for its evocative nature. “It’s easier to express yourself on the guitar,” he said. “You can put your own sound into the guitar more than the piano... you can control how the sound feels.” Evan Hansen’s mother, Jamie Hansen, said the band experience is teaching skills that will be useful later in life, like performing, public speaking and organization.
“Find people who share your passion in music and find people who are willing to do this,” Dutter said, as advice to others considering getting involved in a band. “You need some kind of focus and drive for this, and it takes some dedication... make sure it’s structured.”
On Sugar High’s website, bassist Miah Miner said she’s been passionate about music since the 4th grade and has been playing bass since she was 15. She said music has helped her in life and she hopes to create music that can offer the same sort of help to others.
Locals can cheer on Sugar High and hear them play at Summerfest Sept. 4.
“My only advice to people wanting to pursue music it to just go for it,” Bonell said. “I feel like there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to music, therefore, as long as you try you can’t ‘fail’ in music.”