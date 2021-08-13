Local Waukesha County census data spells change for district lines

WAUKESHA — Local census data released Thursday spells major potential changes for state and federal legislative districts in Wisconsin, including Waukesha County.
Waukesha growth
Marquette Law School researcher John Johnson said Waukesha County grew 4.4%, outpacing the state. That growth places it ahead of Washington County but behind Ozaukee County.
The growth was not an even spread. Johnson said the parts of Waukesha County that grew most are adjacent to Milwaukee County and the western parts saw less growth. Brookfield in particular had significant growth.
Milwaukee lost about 17,000 people, which is enough to be accommodated by existing districts without losing a seat in the Legislature, but spells potential change for Waukesha County districts that also represent parts of Milwaukee County. Those include districts represented by Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa and Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, who are among the only candidates to have successfully flipped a district from Republicans to Democrats in recent years.
With population change allowing for district lines to move more significantly, GOP officials could potentially concede Vining’s district and allow it to grow bluer while forestalling the erosion of Republican margins seen in neighboring districts, like Rodriguez’s.
Wisconsin does a better job than other states in ensuring its districts represent as close to the same number of people as possible. Johnson said he expects that to continue.
“With the technological capability we have today there’s no excuse for not having districts extremely close in population,” he said.
More statewide diversity
Wisconsin’s non-Hispanic white population shrank over the last decade, declining 2.2%. The Hispanic population grew 33%, the Asian population grew 36% and the black population grew 4%.
Booming Madison
Wisconsin’s overall population grew by just about 4%, enough for the state to keep its eight existing congressional districts but not enough for it to gain a ninth seat. But Madison grew by so much it stands to pick up a new Assembly seat in the state Legislature.
“Dane County grew a ton,” Johnson said. “15% over the decade, which was the addition of like 73,000 people and just about half of that growth came in the city of Madison and the other half in suburbs around it.”
That growth will require the Second Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, DWI- 02, to shrink geographically.
That influx of mostly blue voters could be absorbed by outgoing U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s, D-WI-03 district, which voted for Donald Trump twice although Kind is a Democrat; by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil’s, R-WI-01, which covers part of Waukesha County, or others.
No Democrat has announced plans to run for the seat since Kind announced his retirement plans on Tuesday.
Uncertainty ahead
Unlike in 2011, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker signed the GOP-drawn maps into law, the Legislature this time will have to win over Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If, as expected, Evers vetoes the maps, it would be up to the courts to decide the lines. It’s also likely there will be lawsuits filed before the Legislature even completes its work.
Republicans have already asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take any lawsuits directly, a request the court rejected. That means any state lawsuits will have to start in circuit court, but they’re expected to make their way to the state Supreme Court. Challenges in federal court, particularly over claims that black people and other racial minorities are denied political power through gerrymandering, are also likely.
Evers created a commission he said was nonpartisan to draw its own maps for the Legislature to consider. That group has been meeting for nearly a year, but the Legislature is not required to consider its maps. However, the maps likely will be submitted as a possible alternative for a court to consider.
Local political boundary lines at the municipal and county level also must be redrawn. Evers vetoed a Republican bill that would have delayed implementation of local redistricting until 2023 to give officials more time to draw the lines, saying new districts need to be created as soon as possible to reflect population changes over the past decade.
Local officials had argued for the bill, saying it would be difficult if not impossible to complete redistricting by Nov. 23, as is required by law.
Contributing: The Associated Press