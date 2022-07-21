The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 54-hour closure of I-41/US 45 between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh from Friday, July 22 to Monday, July 25.
The closure allows time for the placement of new Union Pacific Railroad bridge beams along with additional work.
Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday night and ending at 5 a.m. on Monday morning, the closure will have the freeway between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh closed. With delays anticipated, motorists are being asked to consider an alternate route.
The project team is monitoring the weather forecast which currently includes potential for thunderstorms. If the weather interferes, the work will be delayed until the following weekend. For more information visit https://projects.511wi.gov/zoo-interchange-project/.