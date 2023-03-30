WAUKESHA — A 6-year-old was killed in a three car crash on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Highway 59 and South West Avenue, according to city of Waukesha police.
“The city of Waukesha Police and Fire Departments responded and quickly provided lifesaving measures to the occupants of the vehicle and transported them to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care,” according to police.
The 6-year-old child died later due to the injuries that were sustained in the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing, however all drivers of the cars were released from the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
Our Major Crash Task Force is leading the investigation in partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit, police said.
The area of Highway 59 and S. West Ave. was closed for some time.