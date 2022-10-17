Mike Schank poses holding a guitar in this Feb. 20, 2002 photo. Schank, best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film “American Movie," has died at age 56, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. He died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Gary Porter/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)