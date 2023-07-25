WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory Sunday that will remain in effect until 11 p.m. today (Tuesda). The Wisconsin DNR is expecting to see more wildfire smoke impacts as the dry season continues during the typical months of July and August.
"These wildfires in Canada just continue to burn at a very massive scale," said Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program. As long as the fires keep burning all summer and winds continue to blow, the air quality advisories will continue.
The winds are coming from western Canada this time around, Czarnecki said, and those sustained winds are blowing into the upper Midwest including the Twin Cities, north-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, moving toward southeast Wisconsin.
The Air Quality Index was ranging from moderate in southeast Wisconsin to the red unhealthy level in the Eau Claire area and unhealthy for sensitive groups scattered throughout the rest of the state as of 11 a.m. Monday.
"In a general sense, we can anticipate more smoke impacts like this throughout the summer as these fires continue to burn," said Czarnecki. "We’re just now getting into the peak of wildfire season, which is kind of crazy to think about that it’s already been a record wildfire season in Canada and we’re just getting into the driest part of the year typically."
With that in mind, Czarnecki said it’s hard to see the fires slowing down any time soon and, with that, more wildfire smoke impacts are not out of the question.
Nothing has changed in terms of the precautions people within the advisory should be taking. The Wisconsin DNR is advising people to close all windows and doors during heavy smoke, especially overnight, to help prevent the smoke from entering homes and buildings. The DNR recommends that those in sensitive groups — including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, those who are pregnant and those who work outdoors — consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
The DNR also recommends that during the advisory, people should watch for symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors.
The Wisconsin DNR issued an air quality advisory as Milwaukee and Waukesha counties experienced some of the highest levels of air pollution across the globe June 27. That advisory was then extended. The next advisory was issued July 14, and lasted until July 16.
For more information about the wildfire smoke and how to protect yourself, visit https://bit.ly/3DnJy5X and click the "Wildfire Smoke" dropdown. To get current air quality conditions from the statewide air monitoring network, visit the Wisconsin Data Map at https://bit.ly/4336Wjx.