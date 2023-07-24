WAUKESHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory Sunday that will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday.
The advisory is for “unhealthy” for sensitive groups PM2.5 levels (particulate matter 2.5 microns or less). Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program, said PM2.5 are very tiny particles 2.5 microns or smaller that can be inhaled effect heart and lungs. For size perspective, a human hair is about 50-70 microns in diameter.
Along with Waukesha County the following counties are included in the advisory: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, LaCrosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Racine, Rock, Rusk, St.Croix, Sauk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood, Marinette, Marquette, Juneau, Vernon.