MILWAUKEE — Associated Bank announced Thursday a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which will help fund the theater group's plan for a new theater complex attached to the Associated Bank River Center.
As part of the sponsorship, the new theater complex will be named the Associated Bank Theater Center through 2042.
The Milwaukee Rep is located in the Associated Bank River Center complex at 815 N. Water St. along with St. Kate's - The Art's, Pabst Theater and additional tenants.
According to a news release, the board of trustees of the Milwaukee Rep voted unanimously to remain within the Associated Bank River Center complex and build a new state-of-the-art theater.
“Milwaukee Rep has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee’s cultural heritage for nearly 70 years. We couldn’t be more proud to provide this enduring commitment to their mission and to making Milwaukee a more vibrant place to live and work,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO, Associated Bank.
In total, the Associated Bank River Center complex welcomes an estimated 300,000 visitors to some 700 performances annually.
Chad Bauman, executive director of Milwaukee Rep, explains that much has changed as the Milwaukee Rep has grown to be one of the larger theater companies in the U.S.
“Theater has changed since we moved into our current home in the 1980s — and so has our community. While it has served us well for four decades, our aging and inefficient complex limits the productions we stage, the plays we develop, and the kind of educational impact we create,” said Bauman. “With a new theater complex, Milwaukee Rep will ensure world-class theater remains in the heart of downtown Milwaukee for decades to come. Associated Bank’s support of our campaign is critical to our success, and we are proud that our new complex will be named for a company that gives so much to Milwaukee.”
In addition to today's sponsorship announcement, Associated Bank also announced it is now the title sponsor of the Pabst Theater Group. The Pabst Theater is also housed within the Associated Bank River Center. A full-service Associated Bank branch is expected to open in the River Center in 2023. Additionally, the Center for Professional Development in partnership with ALIVE Milwaukee is now open in the River Center.