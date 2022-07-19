Vote 2022

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have a chance to vote in several races in the statewide partisan primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. In addition to partisan primaries for the fall governor’s race and U.S. Senate seat, there are additional local elections for state Senate, state Assembly, sheriffs, referendums and more.

We'll highlight many of the contested local races in print and online leading up to election day. You can see those election previews below.

To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.

