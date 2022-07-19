Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have a chance to vote in several races in the statewide partisan primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9. In addition to partisan primaries for the fall governor’s race and U.S. Senate seat, there are additional local elections for state Senate, state Assembly, sheriffs, referendums and more.
We'll highlight many of the contested local races in print and online leading up to election day. You can see those election previews below.
To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
For all of our election coverage, be sure to subscribe today: gmtoday.com/subscribe
Previews
Washington County
- Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court Republican primary: Connie Hogendyk and Sarah Markos Adjemian
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary: Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 60 Republican primary: Samuel Krieg and Robert Brooks
Waukesha County
- Waukesha County Sheriff Republican primary: Eric Severson and James Soneberg
- Wisconsin State Senate District 5 Democratic primary: Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 13 Republican primary: Tim Michalski and Erik Ngutse
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 83 Republican primary: Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer
- Western Lakes Fire District referendum