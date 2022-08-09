Residents across southeastern Wisconsin voted in a number of races on Tuesday, Aug. 9. In addition to several statewide races including the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat, there are additional local elections for State Senate, State Assembly, sheriffs, referendums and more.
Winners will advance to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
We'll post results for each race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Statewide Republican primaries
- U.S. Senator: Ron Johnson and David Schroeder
- Governor: Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, Adam J. Fischer and Tim Michels
- Lieutenant Governor: Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David C. Varnam, Cindy Werner, David D. King and Jonathan Wichmann
- Attorney General: Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow
- Secretary of State: Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin D. Schmidtka
- State Treasurer: John S. Leiber and Orlando Owens
Statewide Democratic primaries
- U.S. Senator: Mandela Barnes, Kou Lee, Peter Peckarsky, Steven Olikara and Darrell Williams
- Lieutenant Governor: Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez
- Secretary of State: Doug La Follette and Alexia Sabor
- State Treasurer: Aaron Richardson, Angelito Tenorio and Gillian M. Battino
Ozaukee County
- U.S. House District 6 Republican primary: Glen Grothman and Douglas Mullenix
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 60 Republican primary: Samuel Krieg and Robert Brooks
Washington County
- Washington County Clerk of Circuit Court Republican primary: Connie Hogendyk and Sarah Markos Adjemian
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 59 Republican primary: Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 60 Republican primary: Samuel Krieg and Robert Brooks
Waukesha County
- Waukesha County Sheriff Republican primary: Eric Severson and James Soneberg
- Wisconsin State Senate District 5 Democratic primary: Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 13 Republican primary: Tim Michalski and Erik Ngutse
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 83 Republican primary: Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer
- Western Lakes Fire District referendum
