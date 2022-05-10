OCONOMOWOC — Bank Five Nine has been awarded the 2022 Top Workplace honor by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for the 13th year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.
Highlights of the Bank Five Nine award include:
- Bank Five Nine is one of only nine companies in southeast Wisconsin to have earned this recognition for 13 straight years.
- Within the medium-sized company category, they ranked No. 9, and are the highest ranked bank.
- They earned a Specialty Award for Managers, which was based on employee feedback that their managers help employees learn and grow, make it easier to do their job well and care about concerns.
“Because of the personal efforts of our employees to make lives better each day for our customers as well as their co-workers, we have earned a reputation of being a great place to work,” said Bank Five Nine President and CEO Mark W. Mohr. “We have created something unique and our employees’ hard work and dedication have helped shape this company into who we are today, and what we will become tomorrow. This award is truly a team accomplishment” To learn more, go to www.bankfivenine.com.