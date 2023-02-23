GLENDALE — Glendale police are investigating reports that three floors of a parking structure at Bayshore Mall partially collapsed Thursday afternoon.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the collapse.
Darius Fox, an employee at a nearby Rocky Rococo's said the whole building shook. He and his coworkers thought it was a traffic crash involving a semitrailer.
A customer came in a few minutes later and mentioned the collapse. They went out to look and saw the large pile of concrete and snow a few dozen feet away from them and hoped no one was under it, according to Fox.
This is a developing story, we will update it as more information becomes available. We have a reporter going to the scene.