OCONOMOWOC — A black bear came up on an Oconomowoc resident’s deck on Thursday night, according to Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The sighting was on the northwest side of Oconomowoc off of McMahon Road. The bear knocked into a bird feeder and eventually left without incident.
“We suspect it is the same bear seen in the past two weeks in Dousman, Wales, Waterford and Oconomowoc,” Koele said.
At this point there are no plans to trap the bear. Koele said it is being monitored and so far it is not displaying any aggressive behaviors.
“At this point the bear is behaving totally normal. The bear is coming out at night and not during daylight,” he said.
Black bears are not unheard of in the southern part of Wisconsin, Koele said. Last year the bears were spotted in Jefferson and Dane counties.
The black bear’s primary range is located in the far northern third of the state. Due to a growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower two-thirds of the state.
“It is the slow expansion of the bear range. We have a very healthy population in the state, about 24,000 black bears,” Koele said.
June is breeding season for bears. The bear from Oconomowoc was on the smaller side but could be a cub born last year.
“The mama bear pushes away the cubs from last year,” he said.
Nuisance bear prevention
There are numerous steps that anyone can take to prevent or stop nuisance bear issues.
The best thing to do to prevent bears from coming on to your property is removing food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, trash and cleaning off grills.
“Clean off your grills for food residue and keep your garbage cans in your garage,” Koele said.
If you see a bear, it is important to harass it such as making loud noises.
Don’t approach the bear. From a safe distance make noises to try and scare it away, Koele said.
This can be as simple as yelling at the bear, banging pots or pans or honking an air horn to discourage the bear.
Another tip is to keep an eye on your animals such as dogs. People have been hurt trying to get between a bear and a dog.
“Make sure you look out into your backyard before letting your dog out,” he said.
If bears are demonstrating bold or aggressive behavior, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services to conduct an investigation. Phone lines are monitored. Having issues with a black bear on your property or in your neighborhood? Call the USDA Wildlife Services, Southern Wisconsin: 800-433-0663.