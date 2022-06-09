Black bear sighting reported near Hartford

HARTFORD — Keith Everson and his wife got a surprise when they came back from being out of town. He checked his home surveillance near Erin Hills golf course and discovered a bear lurking around his property Friday morning.
“It is quiet around here and I checked my camera and couldn’t believe it,” Everson said.
He contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Everson heard about the Oconomowoc bear and though he had a better picture.
He was told by the DNR that the bear is a loner that is traveling through.
“We are quite populated down here and I heard a couple of neighbors east of me had sightings. It is definitely on the move and not sitting in one spot and trying to make a home,” Everson said.
He predicts it is most likely out of Washington County by now.
The Wisconsin DNR told Conley Media, “There is no way to know for sure that it is the same bear, but it likely is. We’ve had several reports from around the same area, some as close as four miles apart, making it likely that it’s the same bear being seen. It is also likely that this is a young bear wandering out on its own, looking for a suitable place to live. When they go off on their own, sometimes they wander into areas that bears are not common,” the DNR said.
Everson thinks the bear is a young cub booted out by his mom and is looking for food.
“Who knows where it is now but it seems to be heading northeast,” he said.
Bear encounters is nothing new for the homeowner, he spots them often the wild, especially black bears.
“Black bears are pretty skittish and shy. If it was a female with cubs and you tried to get between them ... then you got a problem,” Everson said.
Everson added if he was home it probably would have been too shy to walk around.
“This was the most polite bear. It didn’t wreck any flowers or the bird feeder. It walked on our walkways and walked past our garbage cans and didn’t do anything,” he said.
Everson said his wife would have been excited if she would have witnessed the bear firsthand.
“She would be having a cup of coffee with our little dog. I would have been cleaning up a broken coffee cup on the walkway,” he said.
Black bears are common in Wisconsin
A black bear came up on a Oconomowoc resident’s deck on Thursday night, Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said.
The sighting was on the northwest side of Oconomowoc off of McMahon Road. The bear knocked into a bird feeder and eventually left without incident.
“We suspect it is the same bear seen in the past two weeks in Dousman, Wales, Waterford and Oconomowoc,” Koele said.
At this point there are no plans to trap the bear. Koele said it is being monitored and so far it is not displaying any aggressive behaviors.
“At this point the bear is behaving totally normal. The bear is coming out at night and not during daylight,” he said.
Black bears are not unheard of in the southern part of Wisconsin, Koele said. Last year the bears were spotted in Jefferson and Dane counties.
The black bear’s primary range is in the far northern third of the state. Due to a growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower twothirds of the state.
“It is the slow expansion of the bear range. We have a very healthy population in the state, about 24,000 black bears,” Koele said.
June is breeding season for bears. The bear from Oconomowoc was on the smaller side but could be a cub born last year.
“The mama bear pushes away the cubs from last year,” Koele said.
If bears are demonstrating bold or aggressive behavior, contact the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services. Phone lines are monitored. Having issues with a black bear on your property or in your neighborhood? Call the USDA Wildlife Services, Southern Wisconsin, at 800-433-0663.