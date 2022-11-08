MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote.
Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207.
District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western Washington County; the district’s boundaries were changed in 2022 to include more territory in Washington County and less in Waukesha County.
Brandtjen, an incumbent who first was elected to the Assembly in 2014, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Most recently, Brandtjen has served as the chair of the Campaign and Elections Committee and vice chair of the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee.
The top of her website reads “your conservative leader.”
She received a degree in finance and marketing from UW-Milwaukee and is a business owner in Menomonee Falls, her campaign website says.
Brown is a political newcomer who worked as an industrial mechanic with the city of Waukesha for 38 years, according to his campaign website. His platform in the Assembly would have been environmental protection, health care for all, responsible gun legislation and education, as well as ending gerrymandering, his website says.
Brown’s campaign signs read “reasonable, not radical.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.