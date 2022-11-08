Republican Rob Brooks of Saukville held off another challenge for his District 60 Assembly seat, handily beating challenger Dan Larsen, D-Cedarburg.
By a 64.7% to 35.2% margin, Brooks was elected to his fifth term in the state Assembly district representing portions of Ozaukee and Washington counties; 33,061 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. Of those, 7,558 were in Washington County, where Brooks won by a 59% margin.
“I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to represent the people of the 60th Assembly District,” Brooks said Tuesday night. “My staff and I look forward to serving you for another two years. God bless America.
Brooks, a former Ozaukee County Board chairman, touted his achievements at the state level, saying he has been one of the most successful legislators in getting bills passed and stopping “bad legislation.”
Larsen said his years as a community organizer and former public defender made him uniquely qualified to listen to the voters and ensure everyone has a “fair shot.”
The results of the election are unofficial until canvassed.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Rob Brooks (i)
|21,395
|64.7%
|Dan Larsen
|11,636
|35.2%
|Write in
|34
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|33,065