SAUKVILLE – Incumbent Assembly District 60 Rep. Rob Brooks easily held on to his seat in Tuesday’s Republican primary race.
Brooks, of Saukville, faced a challenge from Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old college student from Cedarburg. Krieg billed himself as the next generation of conservatism and called for term limits and a return to civility.
Brooks, a former Ozaukee County Board chairman, has said that life experience is something gained over time, not simply learned through books.
Brooks has represented District 60 for nearly eight years. The district covers parts of Ozaukee and Washington counties.
Brooks will now face Daniel Larsen of Cedarburg in the Nov. 8 general election.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Samuel Krieg
|2,179
|19%
|Rob Brooks (i)
|9,064
|81%
|Write in
|14
|0.1%
|Total Votes
|11,257