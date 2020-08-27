Council, staff to discuss donation group

OCONOMOWOC - The Committee of the Whole will meet next week to discuss how the citizen group will finalize its plan to gather donations from the community to fund the 517 N. Lake Road land purchase, Mayor Bob Magnus said.
Magnus said the meeting will consist of everything involved with the group to be laid out and how it will be set up for people to donate.
"We’re still getting all the pieces in place and help the group that is doing it and trying to get all the infrastructure done,” Magnus said.
That meeting will take place on Tuesday, upstairs at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. There is not a time set for the meeting yet.
Council meeting
The Common Council will be discussing two popular topics in the city on Tuesday: Thackeray Trail and the Collins Street parking lot.
According to the preliminary agenda, the Council is to consider and act on choosing a design engineering firm for the reconstruction of the soon-to-be-extended Thackeray Trail.
The Collins Street parking lot will be taken up by the council to go over construction bids for the lot, the preliminary agenda states.
Lastly, aldermen will discuss and possibly act on a developer's agreement for Pine Ridge Estates West ÑÊthe 45-lot subdivision expansion off Lisbon Road.
The full final council agenda will be available to see today on the city's website, oconomowoc-wi.gov.