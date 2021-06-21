Brian Dorow plans to purchase the 35-acre gun club complex near Maple Avenue and Interstate 94 on the city’s southeast corner and develop a commercial firing range and training center on the site.
A former Waukesha police officer, Dorow spent more than 13 years in the criminal justice program at WCTC, including serving as an assistant dean, before being appointed as a deputy assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
Dorow told The Freeman he is interested in developing a commercial firing range and gun safety training center because of the growing number of Waukesha County residents who own guns or are firearm enthusiasts.
“When I came home after being in Washington, I was looking for some way to reconnect to the community and this is something where I have the technical expertise and knowledge,” he told The Freeman.
During his tenure at WCTC, Dorow developed the firing range at the college used by area law enforcement and, until recently, available to the public.
Hartland Sportsmen’s Club President Mike Sitarz confirmed the negotiations with Dorow but offered no additional comments in his response to an email from The Freeman.
Dorow said his purchase of the gun club property is contingent on receiving city approval to develop new indoor/outdoor shooting ranges on the site which has been closed since 2010 when the city revoked the club’s permit for failing to meet safety requirements.
The permit was revoked after a 37-year-old pregnant women was grazed by a bullet that escaped the firing range while she was sitting on an outdoor patio at the Delafield Brewhaus restaurant.
Earlier in the year there was a series of public hearings where residents living near the firing ranges presented evidence the club was violating safety requirements in the permit.
Following a decade-long legal battle, the Waukesha County Circuit Court ordered the city last year to issue a new permit to the gun club.
However, the firing ranges have not reopened because the club has yet to complete safety requirements included in the new permit.
Dorow is scheduled to describe his plans for a commercial firing range on the site during a June 30 city Plan Commission meeting.
City Administrator Tom Hafner said there are several issues that will have to be resolved before the commission and the Common Council can act on Dorow’s plans.
Dorow anticipates there will be two concrete enclosed firing ranges. One of the ranges will be about 75 feet long for pistols and the other will be about 300 feet for rifles.
The firing ranges will be connected to a third building that will accommodate gun safety and firearms training, retail space, and special events.
The existing permit allows the Hartland Sportsmen’s Club to operate up to six outdoor firing ranges for an average of about 28 hours a week.
Dorow says he intends to discontinue four of those ranges and reduce the number of hours for outdoor shooting.
However, he intends to maintain operations of an outdoor 50-yard pistol range and an outdoor 100/200 yard rifle range after making necessary safety improvements on the ranges.
He said the outdoor ranges are unique to the region and their continued operations will complement the indoor firing ranges and training programs.
“The outdoor ranges are where he is going to get the most push back from the neighbors,” said Robert Flemming, managing partner of the Delafield Brewhaus.
Flemming says he is willing to consider Dorow’s plan because he believes it could result in fewer outdoor shooting hours and possibly end the decades of controversies over the gun club.
John Barker is another nearby business owner interested in Dorow’s plans.
“I believe most of his business is going to be focused on the indoor firing ranges and the gun safety lessons,” Barker said.
The property is in the 4th aldermanic district which is represented by Common Council President Alderman Wayne Dehn.
Prior joining the council in 2017, Dehn was a citizen activist instrumental in developing the evidence that contributed to the revocation of the gun club license in 2010.
Dehn said he could not comment on Dorow’s plans until he received more details, but he added some neighbors in the district were concerned about the outdoor firing range and there are a number of legal and planning issues the city has to resolve before any action is taken.