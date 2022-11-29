DELAFIELD — Delafield is holding a Plan Commission meeting on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with a public hearing. There will also be discussion of rezoning Beacon Hill between Wisconsin Avenue and St. Johns Road.
During the public hearing, the Plan Commission will consider the request of Eric and Whitney Shneyder to amend the text of the city’s zoning code to update Section 52-142 to allow for certain Event Barns and Facilities as Conditional Use Permits subject to certain conditions, according to meeting documents.
Up for discussion and possible action, Miller Marriott Construction is looking to rezone Beacon Hill, the proposed lot to construct a 28lot subdivision located between Wisconsin Avenue and St. Johns Road and between Genesee Street and Kemper Road. To develop the subdivision, the applicant is required to amend the Land Use Plan category and Zoning, according to meeting documents.
The proposal is to rezone the properties from the public and semi-public use to the R-4 single and two-family residential zoning district.
The proposed average lot size is 10,536 square feet with the smallest being 9,180 square feet and the largest lot being over 20,000 square feet.
On Oct. 17, the Common Council, with a recommendation from the Plan Commission, amended the Land Use category on the subject properties from institutional to medium-density residential. This was done under the conditions that the property owner needs to submit to the city who would approve the rezone, and that any development of the property be connected to sanitary sewage disposal facilities owned and operated by the Delafield-Hartland Water Pollution Control Commission.
The subdivision that was purchased and occupied by St. John’s Military Academy was then purchased by Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC. The new proposal will be less impactful with the 28 lots proposed compared to the previous 36, according to meeting documents.
A traffic analysis and other studies were completed. The recommendation is to provide feedback at Wednesday’s Plan Commission meeting and schedule a public hearing for the Dec. 21 Plan Commission meeting, according to meeting documents.
The Plan Commission meeting will take place Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 500 Genesee St.