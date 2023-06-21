MADISON — The Department of Natural Resources announced an alert for Wisconsin anglers to be on the lookout for “fish kills,” groups of dead or diseased fish, caused by increasing water temperatures in the state, on Monday.
“Many underlying causes can explain this uptick in fish die-offs during warm weather periods, from pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites, to environmental issues like low dissolved oxygen levels and thermal stress,” the DNR said in a news release. “The DNR reminds anglers and boaters to report fish kill events to their local fish biologist.”
To find your local fish biologist, visit tinyurl.com/2fw4ap5z.
According to the release, it is important that fish kills are reported, as they need to be thoroughly investigated to confirm the underlying causes of the disease or death.
“Because dead fish decay quickly in warm temperatures and water conditions can change rapidly, it won’t always be possible to definitively determine the reason for a fish kill,” said the release.
The DNR added that while anglers may see an increase in the number of fish kills they come across this summer, it shouldn’t create much of a lasting impact on the larger fish population in the state.
According to the release, if you catch diseased or dying fish, or observe a fish kill, you should:
■ Either wear gloves or wash your hands after handling dead or diseased fish.
■ Do not actively collect samples from a fish kill.
■ If you accidentally collect a diseased or dying/dead fish, retain it as part of your daily bag limit and place in a separate plastic bag in a cooler. Do NOT bring to a DNR office or hatchery.
■ Note the water body, date, species and number of dead, dying or diseased fish, and then report it to your local fish biologist or the DNR tip line (1-800-847-9367).
■ If possible and safe to do, take clear images of the affected area and close-up images of the affected fish.
“Your local biologist will contact you as soon as they are able and determine whether the carcass can be collected or how it should be properly disposed of,” said the release. “Please note that due to resources, DNR staff will not be able to visit every potentially diseased caught fish or occurrence of dead fish.”
Additionally, the DNR warns that dead or diseased fish that anglers and individuals come across shouldn’t be consumed or fed to pets.