WAUKESHA – The Wisconsin DNR has issued another air quality advisory as a result of smoke from western Canadian wildfires lingering across the area. The statewide advisory goes into effect on Thursday at 6 a.m. and lasts until Monday at 6 a.m.
According to a social media post, the DNR says that the air quality index “is expected to range from the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level to the Unhealthy (Red) level.”
Throughout the duration of the advisory, the department recommends that outdoor activities are kept short and light. The post also notes that individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people who work outside “should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors.”
If you experience symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, the DNR says this is “a sign to take it easier or move indoors.” The department also explains that staying indoors is the best way to prevent inhaling particles from the wildfire smoke.
An infographic from the DNR makes recommendations for protecting oneself from the smoke. Suggestions include closing windows and doors, wearing an N95 mask, using a CARB-certified air cleaning device, avoiding vacuuming, avoiding use of gas-powered appliances, running air conditioning on recirculate mode with a new filter, and D.I.Y.-ing a temporary air purifier.
Conditions could change rapidly, so the DNR suggests keeping an eye out for updates.