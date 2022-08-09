For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.

The district includes portions of Washington and Ozaukee County.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate # of votes % of votes Samuel Krieg 0 0% Rob Brooks (i) 0 0% Write in 0 0% Total Votes 0

Precincts Reported: 0

