For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.
The district includes portions of Washington and Ozaukee County.
We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Samuel Krieg
|0
|0%
|Rob Brooks (i)
|0
|0%
|Write in
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|0
Precincts Reported: 0