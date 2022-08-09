August 2022 partisan primary election results - 01

For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot.

The district includes portions of Washington and Ozaukee County.

We'll provide updates to the results for this race as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Samuel Krieg00%
Rob Brooks (i)00%
Write in00%
Total Votes0 
   

Precincts Reported: 0

