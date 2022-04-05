A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge is challenging the incumbent for the open seat on the District II Court of Appeals bench.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar is seeking to replace Judge Lori Kornblum for the six-year term. Kornblum was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Paul Reilly in November.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Lori Kornblum (i)
|16,767
|37.7%
|Maria Lazar
|27,653
|62.2%
|Write-in
|71
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|44,491
Units Reported: 104 of 187 (55%)