Nestled within the hearts of our vibrant communities lie many hidden gems that delight the senses and captivate our taste buds. Whether you’re a wine or whiskey connoisseur, or you prefer a tall frothy mug of beer, every glass is a toast to the spirit of craftsmanship and the unyielding bond between crafter, community and culture.
Our local wineries, distilleries and breweries offer a wide array of drinks that welcome both locals and visitors to embark on a journey of flavor and discovery.
Looking for a place that combines craft beer excellence, a community spirit atmosphere and a pet/family- friendly patio? Look no further than Sahale Ale Works, nestled in the heart of Ozaukee County in downtown Grafton. This small, independent, family-owned and operated brewery and taproom is a haven for beer lovers and a welcoming spot for the entire community to come together. With an array of unique flavors and styles, there’s something for the beer lover in everyone. Their beer menu features a few tried and true favorites (their most popular IPA, Sky Breaker, is a masterpiece of double dry hoppy goodness), but Sahale is not afraid to experiment with new and exciting flavors. Beer lovers might want to opt for a flight so you don’t miss out on what could be a new favorite.
Rebellion Brewing is located at the back of the five-story Hilgen & Schroeder Grist Mill, one of Cedarburg’s tallest and oldest structures, and boasts one of the most beautiful patios in the county.
Sample from their menu of locally and regionally crafted beers, or enjoy a favorite cocktail or one of their famous Bloody Marys. Their patio is a must-see and Rebellion does a great job of extending the patio season with tents and heaters, but the brewery’s interior is just as picturesque and unique, and is super cozy when the weather turns cold!
Get ready for a beer adventure like no other! Nestled on the outskirts of picturesque Cedarburg on Highway 60, Fermentorium Brewery & Tasting Room is a craft beer lover’s paradise that promises an unforgettable experience. The passionate team behind the scenes strives to craft beers that transcend the ordinary and delight the senses.
This gem of a taproom is renowned for its flagship brew, Juice Packets, an IPA bursting with citrus-forward hops that will take your taste buds on a thrilling ride. Relax on their covered outdoor patio space and stay entertained while tasting a few of their craft beers with a round of pool, classic board games, or bag toss.
Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary journey through the world of awardwinning wines at Cedar Creek Winery. Located in Cedarburg, this esteemed small regional winery stands as a testament to the art of winemaking, crafting a diverse collection of wines that have gained recognition and praise from across the nation.
At Cedar Creek Winery, passion meets perfection in every bottle. Whether you want a crisp and delightful white or crave a rich and robust red, their wide selection of wines promises something to satisfy every palate. They take innovation to new heights with their seasonal vintage and festival favorites. Delight in the summer sweetness of Strawberry Blush, the bright flavor of Cranberry Blush or embrace the warm spices of Cedarburg Spice during the festive season.
Step into a world of moonshine wonders at The Shinery in Cedarburg, where the allure of 50-plus moonshine flavors and brands await. As a premier sampling house and gift shop, The Shinery takes immense pride in creating a collection that captivates every palate. The moonshine flavors and brands range from classic to bold, providing something for every discerning taste.
From their very own Boon Dog Whiskey to artisanal moonshine cocktails, every visit to The Shinery promises an unforgettable experience. They are passionate about moonshine and its rich history.
As if brewing beer wasn’t work enough, two Ozaukee County establishments deserve kudos for both their beer and food offerings! Both have been noted as favorite spots for their wonderful outdoor dining, but both establishments also brew a mighty menu of craft beers.
In addition to a full lunch and dinner menu and an amazing outdoor patio, Foxtown Brewing in Mequon offers up an impressive rotating menu of locally inspired beers and crafted seltzers, with locally inspired names like Hilgen’s Hefeweiss, Breakwater Light and Homestead Lager.
In Port Washington, Inventors Brew Pub may lure you in with their mouth-watering poutine, but they’ll make your taste buds sing with their lunch, dinner and house and guest beer menus. Try their Inventors L.A.R.P. Fruited Sour — Kettle Sour with lemon, apricot, raspberry and passion fruit — or their Spinning Jenny Imperial Amber, a high ABV amber brewed with honey and chocolate malts.
For information on all these establishments, visit www.ozaukeetourism.com and follow the Ozaukee County Tourism Facebook page. On behalf of the Ozaukee County Tourism Council, thank you for helping to make Ozaukee County a wonderful place for all to live, work and visit.