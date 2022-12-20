MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a serial robber around southeast Wisconsin.
According to the FBI, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound white male suspect with a goatee and a black-haired buzz cut is wanted for several robberies and robbery attempts, which first began Sept. 26 at a Culver’s in Lake Mills and included the Mequon Culver’s. He has allegedly since extended his spree to a Best Buy.
Authorities say that during each restaurant robbery, the man, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, would approach the drive-thru window in a red Jeep Wrangler with no license plates and pass a note demanding money and implying he had a weapon.
Police were first able to obtain surveillance evidence after the suspect attempted to rob the Janesville Culver’s on Oct. 6, and then the Mequon location four days later.
He is wanted for the robberies and attempted robberies at the following locations:
■ Sept. 26: Culver’s, 190 Tyranena Park Road, Lake Mills
■ Oct. 6: Culver’s, 2633 Milton Ave., Janesville
■ Oct. 10: Culver’s, 11150 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon
■ Oct. 26: Culver’s, 2676 Cranston Road, Beloit
■ Dec. 5: Best Buy, 2850 Deerfield Drive, Janesville
Screenshots from the Best Buy store’s surveillance footage showed the man wearing a blue hoodie with a yellow logo in the middle.
Civilians should not approach the unidentified subject, as the FBI considers him armed and dangerous. Anyone with pertinent information should contact the FBI at 414-276-4684 or call 911.