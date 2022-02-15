Southeastern Wisconsin residents participated in a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Those elections include races at the county, city and school board levels.
Election results will be updated throughout the night.
Ozaukee County
• Maher out of running for Cedarburg School Board
• Buzzell, Levash, Johnson and Chromy move on in Mequon-Thiensville School Board race
Washington County
• Newcomers Ewert, Parker on April 5 ballot for Germantown School Board
• Newcomers Johannes, Schrunk proceeding to April election in race for Hartford Joint No. 1 School Board seat
• Barrie, Don Pridemore join incumbents Westfall, Tina Pridemore on April ballot for Hartford Union High School Board
Waukesha County
• Meier, Salb advance in County Board Supervisor race for District 17
• Miller loses re-election bid for Waukesha aldermanic District 11 race
• Conservative candidates take top votes in Waukesha School Board primary
• Elmbrook School Board Area II Seat
• Menomonee Falls School Board