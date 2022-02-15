Vote 2022

Southeastern Wisconsin residents participated in a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Those elections include races at the county, city and school board levels.

Election results will be updated throughout the night.

Ozaukee County

• Maher out of running for Cedarburg School Board

• Buzzell, Levash, Johnson and Chromy move on in Mequon-Thiensville School Board race

Washington County

Newcomers Ewert, Parker on April 5 ballot for Germantown School Board

• Newcomers Johannes, Schrunk proceeding to April election in race for Hartford Joint No. 1 School Board seat

• Barrie, Don Pridemore join incumbents Westfall, Tina Pridemore on April ballot for Hartford Union High School Board

Waukesha County

• Meier, Salb advance in County Board Supervisor race for District 17

• Miller loses re-election bid for Waukesha aldermanic District 11 race

• Conservative candidates take top votes in Waukesha School Board primary

• Elmbrook School Board Area II Seat

• Menomonee Falls School Board

• East Troy School Board

