Southeastern Wisconsin residents will have a chance to vote in several races in the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The statewide component is the primary race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Patience Roggensack. In that primary, voters can vote for one candidate, and the top two vote-getters will move on to the April 4 general election.
Additionally, there is a special partisan primary in the Republican Party to determine the candidate that will face Jodi Habush Sinykin in the April 4 general election of state Senate District 8.
There are additional local municipal and school board primaries as well.
We'll highlight some of the contested local races in print and online leading up to the primary election. You can see those election previews below.
To find exactly what will be on your ballot, where your polling location is, how to contact your municipal clerk and more, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Previews
Statewide
Multiple area counties
- State Senate District 8 Republican primary (special election): Janel Brandtjen, Dan Knodl and Van Mobley
Ozaukee County
- Cedarburg Common Council: Jim Fitzpatrick, David Irish and Michael P. Maher
- Thiensville Village Board: Jennifer Abraham, Douglas Chimenti, Jesse Daily, John Kukla, Rebecca Holyoke Odeja and Linda Unkefer