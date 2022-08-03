WAUKESHA — There are currently five candidates running for a spot as Wisconsin U.S. senator in the Democratic primary race. Mandela Barnes, Kou Lee, Steven Olikara, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams are facing off against each other. Three other candidates, Alex Lasry, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski, have left the race and are supporting Barnes.
The winner of the primary will face either incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson or his Republican challenger David Schroeder.
Ahead of the Aug. 9 primary, The Freeman asked the candidates questions.
THE FREEMAN: What sets you apart from your opponents?
Barnes: I was born and raised in the middle class. I know the struggles of working people because they’re also mine. We deserve a Senator with a firsthand understanding of the challenges working families face. I’ve spent the last 10 years fighting for Wisconsin as an organizer, a state assembly member, and Lt. Governor. That’s why I’m beating Ron Johnson in the polls and I’m the only person leading Johnson among Independents.
Lee: I am not a politician. I do not have big money. Nor do I have local, national politicians, interest groups and lobbyists endorsing my campaign. I do not think we need that in our senator anyway. Plus, I do not think money can votes in Wisconsin. Wisconsin wants somebody they can trust, in touch with the real issues facing our state and are in touch with the families. I believe that I am this person. Olikara: I’m a political reformer, musician, and son of Indian immigrants. I’m the only UW Badger in this race and bring the most legislative experience. My organization (Millennial Action Project) introduced 200 bipartisan bills in Congress and passed 35 into law, investing in clean energy, job training for veterans, and countering gun violence. I’ve passed more legislation from the outside than Senator Johnson has from inside. I’m committed to changing the system to make government work.
Peckarsky: My education and experience (advisor on strategic nuclear matters to the Navy’s CNO and DNI; White House correspondent; high tech intellectual property lawyer; National Director of the Election Software Project which successfully protected the 2020 Presidential elections in WI, AZ, FL, MI, NC, OH, and PA) and the U.S. Senate elections in GA provides me with the ability to retire Ron Johnson, to advocate for all Wisconsinites and to realize that national security begins with jobs, economic opportunity, and safe streets.
Williams: I have 25 years of nationally recognized educational service, as a teacher, National Principal of the Year, and interim superintendent of schools.
I proudly served for 29 years (United States Army and Wisconsin National Guard); 2 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan (Received Bronze Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal). I served as State Administrator of Wisconsin Emergency Management. I am the ONLY candidate in this race with a proven track record‚ extensive background, knowledge, skillset and FIRST HAND experience!
THE FREEMAN: Why are you running for the U.S. Senate seat?
Barnes: I’m running for the U.S. Senate to rebuild the middle class and ensure every Wisconsinite has a fair shot at the American Dream. I was raised by a public school teacher and a third shift auto worker. Those jobs gave my parents a ticket to the middle class. That’s why I’ll never stop fighting for everyone in Wisconsin to get the same opportunities my parents gave me. Lee: As we read of our civil liberty being stripped, of freedom curtailed, of authoritarian rules. It falls on us to lead America out of these trouble times and away from those that would betray the very words of our constitution.
Olikara: This is an existential moment for our democracy. Powerful forces have divided us and left our most vulnerable communities behind. Politicians are incentivized to divide us and destabilize our democracy. I’m running to build a more inclusive and honest politics that better responds to generational challenges we face. We need structural reform, big money out of politics, and radical bridge-building to make government more responsive to our needs and ensure dignity for all.
Peckarsky: At his Inauguration, President John F. Kennedy said “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” I’m running for the Senate because this is what I can do for my country.
Williams: I ran for this position to use my knowledge and experience to make a difference in Wisconsin and across this nation. I am a Servant leader‚ dedicated and committed to doing the right thing by all people‚ and chooses people over politics. My entire life has been about service to others. Those experiences taught me character, integrity and to respect ALL people, especially those who have been knocked down and to help those who are still struggling.
THE FREEMAN: What is the most pressing issue you want to work on?
Barnes: It all comes down to rebuilding the middle class. I wouldn’t be here today without my parents’ good-paying union jobs. But those same opportunities just aren’t available to us today. In the Senate, I’ll fight to bring manufacturing jobs back home to Wisconsin and uplift our family farmers and small businesses.
Lee: My priorities are Education, Technology & Cybersecurity and Sustainable Energy.
Olikara: There is a lack of trust in government; over 80% of Wisconsinites believe the federal government is fundamentally broken. My first piece of legislation will get big money out of politics and ensure integrity in our election system. My proposal includes a ban on Members fundraising while Congress is in session, term limits, and an end to legalized bribery in Congress. These reforms will incentivize Members to be responsive to ordinary Americans. StevenOlikara.com/vision.
Peckarsky: Protecting our democracy is necessary to make real progress on the issues such as protecting reproductive rights, codifying Roe v. Wade, universal healthcare as a basic right, protecting our environment and climate, universal broadband, ending systemic racism, legalizing cannabis, recognizing and supporting equal rights for every member of the LGBTQ+ community, supporting workers and their unions and an Economic Bill of Rights, protecting farmers and consumers from mega-monopolies between the farm and the table.
Williams: There are many issues that are pressing. These are the ones I would focus on initially:
- Maintaining Healthcare for all
- Protecting Voter Rights!
- Getting rid of the Filibuster!
- Stop Gerrymandering!
- Support for our Senior Citizens
- Save and Create Jobs in Wisconsin
- Educating Our Children
- Addressing Climate Change
- Supporting our Men and Women in Uniform
- Reducing Gun Violence
- Supporting Law Enforcement: Restoring Community Trust and Confidence
- Bridging the Cultural and Racial Divide