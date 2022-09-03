MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The initial traffic stop was initiated around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, in the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when police saw a truck that was associated with a homicide investigation.
The suspect fled police and drove at least three miles from the Menomonee Valley to downtown Milwaukee. When the suspect's vehicle became disabled near the Water Street bar district, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots at officers. According to MPD, several officers fired back and struck the suspect. An uninvolved bystander was also struck in the gunfire.
The 47-year-old homicide suspect suffered fatal injuries in the shootout.
The 22-year-old bystander, a woman from Hudson, Wis., was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
According to MPD, it is unknown at this time whose gunfire struck the bystander.
There were a total of eight officers involved with a combined 40 years of service. All eight officers have been placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved critical incidents.
This incident is now under investigation by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, and the Oak Creek Police Department will be the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation.