WAUKESHA — Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette is running for reelection against Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Libertarian Neil Harmon and Wisconsin Green Party candidate Sharyl Mcfarland for Secretary of State.
The Waukesha Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of the November election.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Harmon: I am most proud of my family and the achievements my children produce.
La Follette: Fighting to protect the secretary of state’s office from Republican takeover and working to protect the integrity of our election system. Also working to protect the Land Board trust fund from the legislature.
Loudenbeck: As I finish out my sixth and final term in the legislature, I am incredibly proud of the cumulative impact of the many bills I have authored related to public safety, health care delivery (emergency, mobile and telehealth), and protecting vulnerable populations.
Mcfarland: My greatest achievement was the effort to engage voters in 2020. Door-to-door canvassing was one of the primary efforts. There was too much to lose to not canvas or make literature drops in the residential areas of infrequent, first time and undecided voters. More than 5,000 doors were knocked on by several individuals prior to the election in Waukesha County. This was one of the most unprecedented elections. It was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a nationwide movement for racial justice. There was the energy of young people who made their voices heard in the streets and at the ballot box. Wisconsin was one of the key battleground states.
Freeman: What is the biggest issue facing Wisconsin?
Harmon: The biggest issue is inflation in which we can combat by reducing taxes and getting rid of the minimum markup law.
La Follette: Protecting the integrity of our independent election system from my Republican opponent who wishes to move election responsibilities to her. The office of Secretary of State Wisconsin has a long tradition of independent elections and we don’t want to let them turn the control over to partisan politics.
Loudenbeck: The economy which includes inflation, energy costs, taxes, and jobs but unfortunately, none of this comes under the authority of the Secretary of State. Unlike my opponent, I intend to work to earn the taxpayer-funded paycheck and restore purpose and respect to this office which has been neglected for too long. But what I can address as Secretary of State is making the office start working again for the people of Wisconsin after 40 years of neglect by my incumbent opponent. Open that basement office and start restoring respect and purpose that’s long overdue.
Mcfarland: Election reform and election integrity. However, racism has its root in all of our biggest issues and challenges in Wisconsin as well.
Freeman: What is something people don’t know about you?
Harmon: I do a great deal of reading history and enjoy playing competitive volleyball.
La Follette: I walked 3 miles a day.
Loudenbeck: I am a part-time goat farmer.
Mcfarland: I like to knit and crochet.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Harmon: Make the Wisconsin Elections Commission accountable under the umbrella of Secretary of State.
La Follette: I will continue to speak out in favor of an independent election process and fight any attempts to turn the control over to partisan politics which is what my opponent wants to do.
Loudenbeck: I will advocate for a new model to replace the Wisconsin Elections Commission that includes the Secretary of State. There are many duties, ministerial in nature, such as maintaining voter registration lists or conducting outreach and training, that could be performed by this constitutional office that is directly accountable to the voters. The SOS in Wisconsin has zero election responsibilities right now. I think it’s appropriate for the legislature to look at what other Secretaries of State do around the country and have a robust policy discussion on how this office can support election oversight and administration.
Mcfarland: Enact Proportional Ranked Choice Voting, to empower all voters to vote for the representation they want and get it, without fear that their vote won’t count. End Voter Suppression: Enact universal voter registration with IDs automatically provided to all voters. Remove financial and other barriers to obtaining IDs.
For more coverage of the Nov. 8 statewide general election, click here.