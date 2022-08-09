John Leiber earns county's approval for Republican state treasurer candidacy - 01

John Leiber

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The county's voters chose John Leiber as the republican candidate for state treasurer in a lopsided vote during Tuesday's primary election.

Leiber now progresses to the general election in November. All results are unofficial until canvassed.

According to the county's unofficial results, Leiber defeated opponent Orlando Owens 67.2%, or 42,799 votes, to Owens' 32.5%, or 20,718 votes. Write-in candidates received 0.3% of the votes, or 177 of them.

Area county vote totals:

Votes - Ozaukee County# of votes% of votes
John S. Leiber8,95267.5%
Orlando Owens4,26332.1%
Write in470.4%
Total Votes13,262 
   
Votes - Washington County# of votes% of votes
John S. Leiber16,55669.2%
Orlando Owens7,35630.8%
Write in650.3%
Total Votes23,912 
   
Votes - Waukesha County# of votes% of votes
John S. Leiber42,79967.2%
Orlando Owens20,71832.5%
Write in1770.3%
Total Votes63,694 
   

