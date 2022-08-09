WAUKESHA COUNTY — The county's voters chose John Leiber as the republican candidate for state treasurer in a lopsided vote during Tuesday's primary election.
Leiber now progresses to the general election in November. All results are unofficial until canvassed.
According to the county's unofficial results, Leiber defeated opponent Orlando Owens 67.2%, or 42,799 votes, to Owens' 32.5%, or 20,718 votes. Write-in candidates received 0.3% of the votes, or 177 of them.
Area county vote totals:
|Votes - Ozaukee County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|John S. Leiber
|8,952
|67.5%
|Orlando Owens
|4,263
|32.1%
|Write in
|47
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|13,262
|Votes - Washington County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|John S. Leiber
|16,556
|69.2%
|Orlando Owens
|7,356
|30.8%
|Write in
|65
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|23,912
|Votes - Waukesha County
|# of votes
|% of votes
|John S. Leiber
|42,799
|67.2%
|Orlando Owens
|20,718
|32.5%
|Write in
|177
|0.3%
|Total Votes
|63,694