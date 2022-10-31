WAUKESHA — Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is seeking re-election to represent Wisconsin in the United States Senate. His challenger is Democrat Mandela Barnes. The Freeman asked the candidates questions prior to the election on Nov. 8.
Freeman: What achievement are you most proud of?
Barnes: While in the Legislature I worked across the aisle to pass a bipartisan law lowering the cost of chemotherapy treatments. I fought to get the law signed by former Gov. Scott Walker which required health care plans to lower prices for chemotherapy treatments. This work to expand access to affordable health care and treatments paved the way for the work of the Evers-Barnes administration to lower prescription drug prices and require increased transparency and accountability in drug pricing. That’s what is at stake in this election. Every Wisconsinite deserves to retire without worrying about putting food on the table, affording prescription medicines, or having to work beyond the retirement age. Instead of working to lower costs, Ron Johnson voted against letting Medicare negotiate drug prices because he said it would be bad for Big Pharma. I will always prioritize Wisconsin over special interests in Washington.
Johnson: The tax cuts I championed and secured for 95% of American businesses in the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Right to Try, and the Joseph Project. Contrary to the false attacks, this tax cut is claimed annually by more than 20 million business tax filers and has allowed small businesses in Wisconsin and throughout America to compete against large corporations and survive the pandemic. My Right to Try law is saving lives, and my Joseph Project has transformed lives by helping people obtain good-paying jobs and the dignity of earning their own success.
Freeman: What will you do to enhance the business climate in Wisconsin?
Barnes: As your next United States Senator, I will level the playing field for small businesses to compete and address bad trade deals and anti-competitive practices to boost Wisconsin business and compete with China. I’ll also help Wisconsin businesses attract workers, grow local jobs, and address supply chain issues by passing Senator Baldwin’s Made in America Act. My opponent has supported tax provisions that reward companies that outsource, and he orchestrated a tax plan that secured $215 million in tax deductions for just two of his biggest donor families alone. Ron Johnson has prioritized big pharma lobbyists and corporations that ship jobs overseas, voted against the bipartisan CHIPS Act, and has refused to fight to keep good jobs at home. We need a Senator that understands small businesses and the working families that power them are the heart and soul of Wisconsin.
Johnson: In order to have a strong economy you need stable prices, cheap energy, safe neighborhoods, and a secure nation. Forty-year high inflation was sparked by massive deficit spending, which I had the courage to vote against and will continue to do everything I can to drastically reduce. Gasoline and energy prices were purposely driven higher by the Democrats’ war on fossil fuel. Skyrocketing crime was caused by Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies, open borders, and the “Defund the Police” movement which has dispirited law enforcement. Mandela Barnes supports all the Democrat policies that are causing Wisconsinites and their families so much pain. In stark contrast, I support fully utilizing our God-given energy resources to return to energy independence and lower the cost of energy and gasoline. I also strongly support law enforcement, strong national defense, and securing our border.
Freeman: How should history be taught in our schools?
Barnes: My story is a Wisconsin story. It wouldn’t be possible anywhere other than this country. And I’m running for Senate to make sure everyone across this state has at least as much opportunity that I had growing up in a union household. We should teach our children age-appropriate American history. That includes the incredible things this country has done and the challenges this country has faced. The only way to overcome the challenges we face today is to acknowledge how we overcame the challenges of our past. And Wisconsin has always led the way in that. I want our kids to know that overcoming our biggest challenges is what makes this country great.
Johnson: It should be taught honestly, without indoctrinating our children with political ideology. We should teach our complete history, but emphasize how rare and precious America is. Although not perfect, America has been a phenomenal force for good in the world. We need to teach how freedom is the indispensable ingredient in our success and how it must be preserved for our nation to survive and thrive. Unfortunately, this isn’t happening now. Recent polls have found that young people are less likely to love America than any other age group. This is a significant failure of our education system. Parents should be in charge of their child’s education, which is why I support school choice. We cannot continue with the status quo that traps children in failing schools and keeps parents on the sidelines of their child’s education.
Freeman: What will you do to ensure citizens have confidence in the election process?
Barnes: For far too many politicians, the voters are no longer their number one priority. Thanks to the Supreme Court’s decision in Citizens United, corporate special interests dump millions into Super PACs to influence our elections. Meanwhile, multi-millionaires, like Ron Johnson, pour money into their own campaign accounts, making them unaccountable. That’s why my first campaign plan was a democracy and accountability agenda and in the U.S. Senate I will vote to end the filibuster so that we can move forward and deliver for working families in Wisconsin, strengthen ethics rules for elected officials, and fight for a constitutional amendment that overturns Citizens United and puts political power back in the hands of the people of Wisconsin. Johnson: Everyone in Wisconsin should have the confidence that their legitimate vote counts and it will not be canceled by a fraudulent vote. Unfortunately, that is not the current state of affairs. My campaign is doing everything we can to restore confidence in our election by first ensuring Wisconsin election laws are fully adhered to. We have also recruited citizens to get involved in the election process by becoming poll workers and poll watchers. We have established a website, SecureElectionsWI.com, for people to report suspicious election activity. Our goal is to restore confidence in our election system by establishing controls before an election designed to deter fraudulent activity.
Freeman: What will you do to address rising crime? Specifically, what will you do to make sure something like the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre never happens again?
Barnes: We all deserve to live in safe communities. That’s why we need to make sure our law enforcement officers have what they need to keep us safe, and also make sure our communities have what they need to stop crime from happening in the first place.
The Waukesha massacre was a tragedy that never should have happened. Darrell Brooks shouldn’t have gotten out of jail before his trial for $1,000 or $100,000. Under my plan, dangerous criminals don’t get to buy their way out of jail like we saw. We should decide who stays in jail before their trial based on whether they are a danger to the community and not whether they can afford to get out. Independent fact checkers confirmed that it was highly likely my plan would have prevented this tragedy from happening.
Johnson: The top priority of all levels of government must be to keep people safe. The first step is to support law enforcement and genuinely appreciate their service and sacrifice. At the federal level, we must secure our border to keep criminals and deadly drugs out of our country. I have done extensive work highlighting the crisis at the border and developed solutions like the bipartisan “Operation Safe Return,” which was used by DHS to develop the Return to Mexico policy that stopped the flow of unaccompanied children and family units. My support for law enforcement has been rewarded by their endorsements of me. I am endorsed by a bipartisan majority of Wisconsin sheriffs (51 of 72 counties) and police organizations representing roughly 4,500 members of law enforcement.
Unfortunately, my opponent has repeatedly denigrated law enforcement, advocated for defunding the police, and pushed for reckless policies like ending cash bail that could let criminals free to continue preying on society. Rather than advocating for a secure border, he advocated for abolishing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He has even allowed himself to be used as a tool of Vladimir Putin’s propaganda channel by going on and attacking American law enforcement. His actions should be disqualifying.
