GERMANTOWN — Running in a district whose boundaries were changed considerably after the 2020 redistricting, state Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, comfortably won re-election Tuesday.
Knodl beat Democratic challenger Bob Tatterson of Mequon 61% to 38.9%; 30,691 total ballots were cast in the race that straddled three counties: Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington. The district, which still has all of Germantown and some of Mequon in it, lost all of its Milwaukee County presence and gained both the Town and village of Grafton.
In Waukesha County, 6,131 ballots were cast. Knodl garnered 3,663 or 59.7% and Tatterson 2,461 or 40.1%. In Washington County, Knodl got 7,535 votes or 64.92% and Tatterson got 4,071 or 35.08% of the 11,606 ballots. Knodl said his understanding of the legislative process and his leadership positions made him the superior candidate, particularly his success in advancing legislation. Tatterson, an engineer, said he had no interest in political games and that his career has taught him how to be a leader and solve problems.
“Voters of the 24th Assembly District appreciate prudent handling of their tax dollars, as delivered by the Republican-led Legislature,” Knodl said after his victory Tuesday night. “They are confident that Republicans will address crime issues and offer more choices in education. I thank the voters for their trust in me. Let’s get to work.”
The results of the election are unofficial until canvassed.