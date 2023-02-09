MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced a $750,000 donation to Hunger Task Force on Wednesday. The donation will address current food supply shortfalls through food donations, support the non-profit's more than 60 food pantries across the city and provide thousands of meals to kids during the summer.
The grant is a continuation of Kohl’s and Hunger Task Force’s 14-year partnership. It includes the delivery of 10 truckloads of food to ensure the nonprofit can continue to meet demand.
Funding will also help ensure an average of 31,000 individuals a month have access to free, healthy food options by supporting Hunger Task Force’s network of 68 food pantries, homeless shelters, senior dining sites, and soup kitchens, and provide kids free meals this summer through the Milwaukee Summer Meals program.
“The work Hunger Task Force does on a daily basis to help local families through their network of food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, The Farm, and more is truly inspiring and impactful,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations. “As a proud member of this community for more than 60 years, we’re honored to be in a position to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and support their critical efforts to feed kids and families throughout Milwaukee.”
According to Hunger Task Force, approximately 30% of children in Milwaukee live in poverty and struggle with hunger, while 1 in 4 adults also live in poverty. As Milwaukee’s free and local food bank, Hunger Task Force feeds nearly 75,000 people in their food pantries, homeless shelters, and senior dining sites, and serves 35,000 meals in soup kitchens each month.
"We're grateful for the support of Kohl's and their incredible team of volunteers who help ensure healthy meals are on the tables of kids, families, and seniors," said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. "We have all seen and experienced the effects of rising food and gas prices in our community, and now, with the ending of COVID FoodShare payments, many families and seniors will need additional help with food and Hunger Task Force and our network of food pantries will need support to help them."