Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbelsport) listens to testimony Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. The state lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to reverse President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin filed paperwork Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 to run for governor, a move that would shake up the Republican primary. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)