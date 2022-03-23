WAUKESHA — A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge is challenging the incumbent for the open seat on the District II Court of Appeals bench.
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar is seeking to replace Judge Lori Kornblum for the six-year term. Kornblum was appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by retired Judge Paul Reilly in November and is required to run for election to the seat in her own right in the next available election, April 5. Conley Media asked both candidates why they are running, what they see is the big issues in the race, and what they can do better than their opponent.
Kornblum
Kornblum said she was a prosecutor for more than 20 years, prosecuting crimes against children in Milwaukee County, before entering private practice. She also taught at Marquette University Law School, Northeastern University Law School in Boston and in a paralegal program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She said she has been appointed by courts to act as a guardian ad litem, checking on people with disabilities and the elderly to advise courts of how they were doing. She also said the state Supreme Court showed its trust in her in appointing her to the Board of Administrative Oversight, part of the Office of Lawyer Regulation, and also chaired the OLR’s Special Preliminary Review Committee reviewing discipline of state lawyers.
She said the reasons she is running and what she saw as the big issue in the race came down to public safety.
“I love my job. I am running for a full term because Wisconsin needs fair and impartial judges like me who have a strong record of protecting the public safety,” she said. “This race has a clear choice. I am running on my record of being a very tough prosecutor, protecting families, public safety, and the rule of law. She’s running away from her record.”
She pointed to two Lazar rulings to argue that Lazar didn’t share her concerns about victims. In one case, that of David Scharlat, a former federal agent convicted of sex assault, prosecutors sought a sentence of seven years in prison, but Lazar instead sentenced him to a probation term and a jail sentence of a couple of months.
“To top things off, she said it’s not like he held a knife to the neck of someone he didn’t know and raped her,” Kornblum said.
She also pointed to the case of Habtay Gebreyesus, who was a rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman he’d given a ride to — he was later convicted of false imprisonment — and said Lazar allowed the man to continue to work as a taxi or rideshare driver while his case was pending.
Lazar
Lazar was elected unopposed in 2015 to succeed the retired J. Mac Davis in Waukesha Circuit Court. Her career preceding that saw 20 years in business litigation, and five years in the state Department of Justice as an assistant attorney general under J.B. Van Hollen and then later Brad Schimel, who is now also a judge in Waukesha County. She said that job saw her work on cases involving Capitol access, Act 10, voter ID, and redistricting, and saw her represent both Scott Walker and Tony Evers in different cases.
“I became a judge to give back to my community and serve people in my community. I think with my judicial experience and philosophy of strict constructionism I think I can do a good job on the court.”
Lazar said she thought a big issue in the race, and an area where she has the edge, was the candidates’ experience, as judicial philosophy and approach to safety in the community. She has served on the criminal bench, the county’s drug treatment court, as well as civil, family and juvenile cases.
“Going up to the court of appeals where their decisions are correcting trial court judges, there is just no comparison between the two of us,” Lazar said.
Lazar also has taught fellow judges, as well as assistant attorneys general around the country while in the DOJ, and taught at Marquette University Law School.
Politics
Although the office is nonpartisan, the candidates mentioned politics in talking with Conley Media.
Lazar said since her days in the DOJ she hasn’t joined political parties. “I am who I say I am,” she said. “My opponent in her application for judge indicates she’s been a volunteer attorney for the Democratic Party, which shows a political persuasion. I am a constitutional constructionist — I just really look to the Constitution, the rule of law, and everything I do I try to stay faithful and honor that separation of powers between the three branches. I know everyone says that but I actually mean it.”
Kornblum said Lazar is “backed by many on the right who want to undo the last election. She’s had time to disavow that. She hasn’t. She’s proud of her endorsements,” Kornblum said. She said they include Michael Gableman, the former state Supreme Court justice hired by the Assembly to investigate the 2020 election; Bob Spindell, a false elector in the 2020 election; and former attorney for Donald Trump Jim Troupis.
