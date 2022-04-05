WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar won election to the District II Court of Appeals on Tuesday, unseating Judge Lori Kornblum, who was appointed to the court by Gov. Tony Evers last November.
With 91% of precincts reporting across the state, The Associated Press reported Lazar had a commanding lead of more 147,806 votes, 55%, compared to 121,895, or 45%, for Kornblum.
In Waukesha County, Lazar’s margin of victory was even greater. She garnered 53,583 votes, or 59.6%, compared to Kornblum’s 36,251, or 40.3% with all but one precinct reporting. There were 139 write-in votes cast.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
In an interview with Conley Media, Lazar pointed to her judicial experience over that of her opponent. Lazar, a former assistant state attorney general, was elected unopposed in 2015. She said she has served on the criminal bench, the county’s drug treatment court, as well as civil, family and juvenile cases, and said she follows a “philosophy of strict constructionism.”
The term of office is six years. The District II Court of Appeals encompasses 12 counties in southeastern Wisconsin, excepting Milwaukee County.