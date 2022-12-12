WEST BEND — The Decorah Elementary Parent Teachers Organization hosted its popup Lil’ Shoppers Holiday Store Thursday and Friday, where students learned and shopped for loved ones.
The two-day popup store was organized by the PTO and led by Jennifer Mathe. The annual event is more than 10 years old, although it was not held during the pandemic.
“It’s volunteer run and everything is brand new,” said Mathe. “It’s a lot of fun to shop for as a volunteer, but it’s so much more fun to watch the kids do the shopping. It’s probably the only time that they can do Christmas shopping for a loved one without a loved one there.”
Mathe shops throughout the year for deals and bargains to stock the holiday store each December. The store sustains itself through its proceeds, according to Mathe.
The store is designed so Decorah Elementary students can purchase holiday gifts for family and friends at affordable prices.
The stores featured brand new gifts for moms, dads, siblings, pets and more. Everything was priced at 50 cents, $1 or $1.50.
Adult volunteers helped the students pick out items for people on their shopping list.
The holiday store also helps students learn about managing money. Students are taught to select gifts within their budget.
“It’s awesome as a parent to see,” said Mathe. “But it’s really exciting to watch all the students shop and learn too.”